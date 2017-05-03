Janet Jackson opens up for the first time about her divorce after her baby's birth.

Three weeks after Janet Jackson separated from her husband, the 50-year-old has broken her silence.

Three weeks after it was revealed pop star Janet Jackson had separated from her husband of five years, just three months after they welcomed their first baby, the 50-year-old has broken her silence on the split.

In an emotional video message for fans – in which she confirmed she would be resuming the world tour she put on hold to get pregnant with baby Eissa – the singer told her followers she wanted to “be real”.

"This message was supposed to be about something else but I'll get to that in a minute...I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second," she said, filming herself lying down on her bed.

"Yes, I separated from my husband," she said.

"We are in court and the rest is in God's hands."

Janet also joked that her fans might not recognise her as she had "put on a few" since welcoming baby Eissa in January.

"More than a few..." her older brother, Randy, can be heard joking in the background.

"Can you please be quiet Randy? Nobody's talking to you...thank you," Janet laughed.

"[I've put on a few] since I had my baby...but I thank God.

"I thank God for him you guys...he is so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby."

Janet ended her message - which she posted on Twitter - by thanking her fans for their "patience and support".

PEOPLE magazine confirmed Janet was splitting from her third husband, Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana, at the start of April.

The pair were married in 2012.