Her name was Janet Guthrie.

Content warning: This story includes mentions of domestic violence that may be distressing to some readers.

Janet Guthrie has been described by loved ones as "the purest of souls".

She was charismatic, would give people "open, warm hugs" and was a mother figure for many. She was also a mum to two girls, who she adored.

Last week, 51-year-old Janet lost her life.

Emergency services were called to a home on Bribie Island, Queensland, on February 16 to enact a welfare check after reports of a disturbance. On arrival, they found Janet inside the home, deceased.

Police have since described the scene as "very confronting".

The following day police found a 47-year-old man at South Caboolture who helped officers with inquiries. He has since been charged with murder, with police alleging that he was known to Janet.

Police confirmed it was domestic violence related, and the man was also charged with entering a dwelling with the intent of robbery.

Police are still appealing for CCTV or dashcam footage of a 2000 White Isuzu truck utility with Queensland registration 170ZBA on February 15, taken the night before Janet's death.

The vehicle was seen at Bongaree around 5pm on February 15 and later at the Aldi store at Bribie Island. Later in the evening it travelled to the mainland and was sighted at Beachmere and Margate.

With investigations continuing, Janet's family have been left to deal with the profound loss.

Her loved ones have created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her memorial.

In a statement they said: "Due to the unforeseen, tragic circumstances of the loss of Janet, we are raising funds on behalf of [daughters] Tiahni and India to help ease the financial pressures.

"Janet was not only a devoted mother and friend to many, but also a strong, devoted pillar of the community."

Janet's ex-husband also shared a statement on social media, writing: "My ex-wife and mother to my beautiful daughters was tragically taken from this mortal coil. Janet and I shared a complicated relationship of more than 20 years and whilst we didn't always get along or agree with other, we did share a common love for our girls and a commitment to their wellbeing. And no child deserves to have to go through what my girls are going through at the moment."

Janet is the fifth woman allegedly murdered in Australia in 2023, according to a tally kept by Destroy the Joint.

You can find Janet Guthrie's family's GoFundMe here.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

