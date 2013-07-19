Glee star talks about Cory Monteith on Jay Leno.

Jane Lynch held back tears last night as she spoke to Jay Leno about Cory Monteith.

Appearing on Leno for a pre-planned visit to promote her latest project, Jane Lynch graciously answered questions about her co-star’s death.

“He was a bright light in our family,” she said.

When Leno asked how she would like people to remember him, she simply answered “He once flew across the country on his own nickel to meet a sick kid whose last wish was to meet him. That’s the kind of guy he was.”

Thirty-one-year-old Monteith died last week in Vancouver from an overdose of heroin and alcohol.

Remember when Kanye pulled his 2011 “BEYONCE HAD THE GREATEST VIDEO OF ALL TIME” move, and left Taylor Swift on stage looking like a sad little lamb? Um, of course you do. Who doesn’t.

What nobody knew about until today however, was that Kanye went to dinner after the now infamous MTV Music Awards ceremony and continued to diss poor old Swifty. How do we know? Gawker just released a secret recording.

It’s basically just a lot of Kanye talking about the greatness that is Kanye. Oh, and did we mention he thinks Beyonce had the greatest video of all time because HE is so talented? This is how he came to that conclusion:

“I’m pushing the envelope! I wrote my f—in ‘Run This Town’ verse for a f—-in’ month! When I heard Eminem’s verse on the Drake s—, I went back and rewrote my s— for two days. I canceled appointments to rewrite! I f—in’ care! You know what I’m saying? And that’s what I’m saying. Because I did that, Taylor Swift cannot win over Beyoncé! Because I wrote my verse in two days, Taylor Swift cannot beat Beyoncé.”

DON’T YOU GET IT?!? KANYE CARES.

But not about Pink, apparently:

“What the f— was Pink performing? Don’t nobody know that song. Pink performed twice! Two songs? How the f— Pink perform two songs and I didn’t even get asked to perform ‘Heartless.’ ‘Heartless’ is the biggest song of the year! It had the most spins of the first quarter! I don’t know that Pink song!”

It’s unclear whether Tay Tay has heard the leaked recording, but she did tweet this yesterday after the announcement of this year’s MTV nominations:

Two VMA nominations!! If you vote and get us one, I promise to keep a firmer grip on the mic this time ;) http://t.co/nK9rhV95RP — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 17, 2013

Hmmm….

And just in case you’re still not convinced Kanye is a bit of a douche canoe, here’s a plain white t-shirt he’s selling for $120. Because KANYE:

5. Don’t freak out but… RYAN GOSLING MAY BE SINGLE.

Okay okay okay. Just breathe.

So there’s a rumour flying around the interwebs that possibly, maybe, apparently Ryan Gosling and his girlfriend Eva Mendes have gone their separate ways.

It all started last week when she didn’t accompany him to the premiere of his latest film. It could have been work, it could have been a cold, it could have been “Thanks babe but I’d rather stay in and watch Game of Thrones.”

It doesn’t matter. All that matters is the power of collective wishful thinking that subseqently caused the rumours to snowball. We have no quotes. No pictures. No links. Because there is absolutely nothing to this story other than hopes and dreams. But still. RYAN GOSLING MAY BE SINGLE.

7. Emmy nominations are OUT everybody.

Here’s the big awards most people care about:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA

Breaking Bad

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Homeland (2012 WINNER)

House of Cards

Mad Men

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Connie Britton, Nashville

Claire Danes, Homeland

Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey

Vera Farmiga, Bates Motel

Elisabeth Moss, Mad Men

Kerry Washington, Scandal

Robin Wright, House of Cards

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Hugh Bonneville, Downton Abbey

Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad

Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom

Jon Hamm, Mad Men

Damian Lewis, Homeland

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

OUTSTANDING COMEDY

30 Rock

The Big Bang Theory

Girls

Louie

Modern Family

Veep

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Laura Dern, Enlightened

Lena Dunham, Girls

Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

Tina Fey, 30 Rock

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock

Jason Bateman, Arrested Development

Louis CK, Louie

Don Cheadle, House of Lies

Matt LeBlanc, Episodes

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

He'll always be the guy who put his package in the dessert in American Pie, so we're kinda freaked out to hear that Jason Biggs is expecting a baby. Especially when he announced it in such a cringe-worthy fashion.

9. Rolling Stone parody covers have been rolling in.

A LOT of people were not happy about Rolling Stone putting suspected Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev on their latest cover. The idea of ‘glorifying’ a suspected murderer didn’t sit right with some people, so they’ve mocked up these parody covers to prove a point: