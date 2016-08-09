News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Jamie Oliver is totally smitten with his baby boy and it is adorable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the joyous news of the arrival of baby number five yesterday, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has wasted no time in taking more pictures of the adorable new bundle in his life.

Posting a photo of himself cradling the newborn to Instagram, the 41-year-old wrote, “Morning Son ….. I can’t imagine I’ll ever take a better selfie, he’s so sweet.”

Meet baby Oliver number five. Source: Instagram

Oliver also thanked everyone for "all your good wishes," adding, "I really appreciate them X x".

According to the chef and wife Jools Oliver, their four older children, Poppy Honey, 14, Daisy Boo, 13, Petal Blossom, 7 and Buddy Bear, 5, were all present at the birth, with Daisy and Poppy helping cut the umbilical cord.

Sharing an image of herself breastfeeding following the birth, Jools wrote, "Little baby boy Oliver has arrived," continuing, "we are so very happy, blessed, grateful and totally in love all over again and so very proud of our two eldest daughters who cut the cord. Jamie was my hero."

While baby boy Oliver is yet to be named, we're confident in guessing the parents won't be going with a conventional John, Mark or William.

Jamie Oliver makes pizzas with Petal and Buddy. 

Tags: babies-of-instagram , celebrity , parenting-2

Related Stories

Recommended