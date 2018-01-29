Our hearts are exploding: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx finally go public with their love.

After five long years, we’ve finally received the confirmation we’ve so desperately been waiting for: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are undeniably, unequivocally head-over-heels for each other.

The two made their first, official appearance together as a couple at Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Awards Gala, sitting and laughing next to each other throughout the show.

And while it's clear they were enjoying each other's company, the 39-year-old Dawson's Creek star attempted to avoid drawing any more attention to herself by leaving her seat moments before Clive Davis gave his regular shout-outs to the most famous faces in the room.

Davis nonetheless called her out on her 'disappearing act' later in the show.

LISTEN: The Mamamia Out Loud team explain exactly what goes into capturing paparazzi pics, like those snapped of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx. Post continues after.

"This lady left the room right when I was going to introduce her, she was sitting at that table right with Jamie Foxx and everyone else," the famed record producer said, PEOPLE reports.

"If you're going to sit together what better night than tonight?"

The pair's appearance marks their first official outing as a romantic couple, and comes more than five years after they were originally rumoured to be dating. But their quest for secrecy and privacy goes far beyond that of other Hollywood couples.

It's alleged that Katie was forced to sign an agreement stating she would not publicly date anyone for five years after divorcing husband Tom Cruise in 2012.

"Katie signed a clause in her quickie divorce settlement that prevents her from embarrassing Tom in various ways, like talking about him or Scientology, or publicly dating another man for five years after the divorce," a source told Radar in late 2016, adding that millions of dollars in alimony was at stake if she broke the contract.

But the alleged clause expired in July last year, which explains why the couple - who have yet to officially confirm or deny the whisperings of their love - have been slowly but surely revealing their relationship to the public.

Last September, they were photographed holding hands while walking along a Miami beach. And now, they've been snapped by professional photographers at an event attended by hundreds of other celebrities.

Here's hoping that 2018 brings us more loved-up snaps of the pair... because there's nothing the world loves more than a smitten new celebrity couple to gaze at.

LISTEN to the latest episode of Mamamia's television, movie and pop culture podcast, The Binge:

We think you deserve to treat yourself. So Mamamia are giving you the opportunity to win one of three $100 gift vouchers by completing a survey for us.

Here at Mamamia we are always looking for ways to make Mamamia even better and more sparkly for you. By filling out this quick 15 min survey, you will help us do just that.