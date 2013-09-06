James and Erica Packer announce their divorce.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Billionaire James Packer and his partner Erica have reportedly announced that they’re getting a divorce.

The couple have been married since 2007 and have three children – Indigo, 5, Jackson, 3, and Emmanuelle, 11 months.

The news reportedly came via a statement to News Limited.

The statement read:

“It is with great sadness that Erica and James Packer announce their separation.

“We remain deeply close friends and incredibly proud parents and our children are our priority going forward.”

James, 45, and Erica, 36, were married on the French Riviera in June 2007 after dating for four years.

James was previously married to Jodhi Meares from 1999 – 2002.

Erica is a singer and former model. She’s reportedly left the couple’s $40 million Vaucluse home and is living in Los Angeles with the couple’s children.

James – who is the son of media mogul Kerry Packer – is worth an estimated $6 billion.

Here’s hoping he had a pre-nup.