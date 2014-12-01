Jake Gyllenhaal doesn't look like Jake Gyllenhaal anymore.

Stop what you are doing.

There’s a topless picture of Jake Gyllenhaal to be looked at.

Super-pretty actor Jake, 33, is the latest celebrity to completely transform his body for a role.

Last year he lost almost 14 kilos to play sociopath Lou Bloom in the crime thriller Nightcrawler, but now he’s gained it all back to portray boxer Billy Hope in his new film, Southpaw.

This is what Jake G looks like, yes?

The film’s director, Antoine Fuqua, told Deadline that Jake is going to change how people see him.

“We literally turned him into a beast… Jake, my god, he’s a very electric, powerful fighter in this movie, and a guy who fights for his daughter. I’m confident that this will change how people see Jake, as a leading man.”

BEAST INDEED. Check this out.

Grrrrrrraaaaaarrrrrrgggggghhhhhhhhhh

To prepare for the role, Gyllenhaal gained 6 kilograms of pure muscle, and trained twice a day in the boxing ring.

“Working with him was a great experience because he’s so committed and gives his heart. You’re going to see in this movie, how far he has come. I asked this guy from day one, ‘I need you in the gym every day. I need you to train every day.’ And I said, ‘The word is sacrifice.'”

Southpaw is set for release in 2015. We’re pretty excited. Will just keep looking at this photo until then. Hourly.

