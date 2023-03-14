Mum-of-four Jacqui Purton was hit by a car on Monday. A man known to her has been charged with murder.

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman, who police believe was struck with a car at a rural Tasmanian property.

37-year-old Jacqui Purton was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to the home at Campania, northeast of Hobart, around 3.30am on Monday.

Tasmania Police charged a 38-year-old man from Campania with her murder on Tuesday night.

"Police will allege the man was known to the 37-year-old woman who died from serious injuries after being struck by a car on a property," they said in a statement.

Jacqui was a mother to four children, including a 20-year-old daughter and three young sons.

According to Destroy the Joint, she is the eighth woman to be allegedly murdered in Australia this year.

In a post on Facebook, Jacqui's father, Scott, said his "beautiful" daughter will always be loved.

"Today I lost my first born... my heart and my family's hearts have been ripped apart," he wrote.

"To my grandkids, words cannot express how your mum loved U [sic] all."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Jacqui's family, which has raised over $3,000 at the time of publication.

"Anyone who knew Jacqui knew how loving and caring her soul was," her sister, Zoe, wrote.

"I want to try take off as much pressure from my beautiful family during this suffering and loss. If the shoe was on the other foot, Jacqui would do anything for anyone."

Investigators combed the secluded property for several hours on Monday. A white Holden Commodore, which was on the driveway near the front gate, was towed for further examination.

The man is expected to appear in Hobart Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

- With AAP.

Feature Image: Facebook@JacquiPurton