A woman thought she was suffering IUD pain. Turns out her pets were to blame.

An American woman has been left stunned after a routine visit to her gynaecologist ended with the removal of a two inch feline fur ball from her vagina.

Sharing her hard-to-believe story with women’s website xoJane, Michelle Barron explained that the gruesome discovery was made when she mentioned a dull abdominal ache she’d been experiencing for around a month to her doctor.

Michelle Barron. Source: Instagram.

At the time, Barron wrote that the pain "didn't really bother me and since I have an IUD I've gotten pretty used to random, totally inexplicable pains in my lady parts," but decided to err on the side of caution and mention it anyway.

Then when the exam began, Barron says, the doctor quickly asked aloud, “What is that? I've never seen anything like that."

Sounding mystified at what she was seeing, the doctor continued, "What the heck IS that thing?”

Barron's cats Donut and Cricket. Source: Instagram.

Initially believing the mystery clump to be fibres from a tampon, the doctor was gradually forced to remove the IUD and matted mass as a whole using scissors and tweezers.

It was only when removed that Barron realised the colour of her two-inch mysterious vaginal "glob" bore a striking resemblance to the fur colour of her two cats, Donut and Cricket.

"The doctor's waiting for me to say something but the only thought running through my head is:

HOLY SHIT THAT IS CAT HAIR THERE HAS BEEN A BALL OF CAT HAIR INSIDE ME FOR A MONTH THAT IS CAT HAIR AND IT WAS IN MY VAGINA A HAIRBALL HAS BEEN CAUSING MY DISCOMFORT HOLY SHIT AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!” Barron wrote.

IUD's definitely aren't the worst contraceptives out there. Post continues...

While the freelance writer never admitted the true substance of her "glob" to the doctor, she has a clear theory as to how it may have come to be lodged inside of her.

"My theory is that our sheets are to blame," Barron said.

"I'm not very good at making the bed every day so Cricket and Donut have free reign. My fiance and I don't use condoms so it'd be easy for him to unknowingly have some hair on his penis and during sex it'd be easy for that hair to migrate to my strings where everything got all tangled up."

Barron's cats Donut and Cricket. Source: Instagram.

Following the saga, Barron says sex post-pussygate was "touch-and-go," adding, "I can't say I blame my fiance for being a little turned off by the thought of my vagina furtata."

But since the one-off trauma, Barron says some big lifestyle changes have been made because the idea of anything similar happening again still haunts her.

"I no longer let the cats on the sheets and make sure to keep the bed made so they only sleep on the top quilt," Barron says before adding, "I do know one thing for sure: I'll definitely be finding a new doctor for my next annual exam."