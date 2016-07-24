It's 2016 and mums are STILL shamed for using child care.

We’ve all hear the phrase “It takes a village” and all the time I hear people preaching it. Yet, for some reason just as often people seem to make comments and judge other parents for their said ‘village’.
I was recently asked ‘why do you have kids if you put them in daycare anyway?’
I know right?
Post continues after video.
People need to understand that everyone if different, every family is different, every mother is different, every child is different! And their village and how that village runs is gonna be different!
Some mothers stay at home with their kids
Some mothers go to work
Some mothers work from home
Some fathers stay home with their kids
Some fathers work far away from their families
Some mothers and fathers both work
Some kids go to daycare
Some kids have a nanny
Some kids have a babysitter
Some kids have family look after them
Some kids have sleep overs with their grandparents every week
Some kids have never had a sleep over
Some families have other family members live with them
Some families have no close family around
Some parents are doing it alone
Some couples need alone time together
And some parents just need a god damn break!
The list goes on…
Olivia with her daughter. Image: Supplied
Everyone is different and their circumstances will differ to yours. What works for some, may not work for another. Some people have a big village, and some people may have none. And no one should judge anyone else for their decisions about how they parent and the village they have around them.
We are all just trying to do the best we can with what we’ve got!