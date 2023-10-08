What happened in Israel? Everything we know about the Hamas attack.

In one of the most serious escalations in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in years, Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a multi-front attack on Israel on Saturday that included missile strikes and fighter incursions.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched retaliatory air strikes into Gaza, saying the country is "at war".

Israeli media reported at least 200 Israelis were killed, while Gazan health officials said more than 230 Palestinians were killed in Israel's retaliatory air strikes on Gaza City.

As warning sirens wailed across southern and central Israel, including in Jerusalem, Israeli media reported gun battles between bands of Palestinian fighters and security forces in towns in southern Israel. Israel's police chief said there "21 active scenes" in southern Israel, indicating the extent of the conflict.

In Gaza, people rushed to buy supplies in anticipation of days of conflict ahead. Some evacuated their homes and headed for shelters.

Palestinian media also reported that a number of Israelis had been taken captive by fighters and Hamas media circulated video footage apparently showing a destroyed Israeli tank.

The Israeli military was aware of reports of captives, a security source said, but provided no further details. In a briefing with reporters, an Israeli military spokesman declined to comment.

In Gaza, the roar of rocket launches could be heard and residents reported armed clashes along the separation fence with Israel, near the southern town of Khan Younis, and said they had seen significant movement of armed fighters.

Israel's ambulance service said teams had been dispatched to areas in southern Israel near Gaza and residents were warned to stay inside.

The attack came a day after Israel marked the 50th anniversary of the 1973 war that brought the country to the verge of catastrophic defeat in a surprise attack by Syria and Egypt.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has condemned the attacks, describing the reignited conflict as a "very dark 24 hours".

Mr Albanese said no Australians, including ADF personnel, were caught up in the attacks in Israel, but conceded it was still too early to get an accurate assessment.

He said the government stood with Israel.

"This is an abhorrent attack on Israel. This is indiscriminate. Civilians being targeted, killed and murdered, and as well, many of them being taken as hostages," he told ABC's Insiders program on Sunday.

Smoke and flame rise after Israeli air forces targeting a shopping centre in Gaza Strip, Gaza on October 7, 2023. Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip launched after a Hamas offensive has killed at least 232 Palestinians, the territory's Health Ministry said on Saturday. Image: Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

The last major flare-up between Israel and Hamas was a 10-day war in 2021, but the conflict between Israel and Palestine has been an ongoing territory dispute since the late 1800s.

As the Zionist movement emerged among Jews, it called for establishing a Jewish homeland in Palestine.

After World War II, during which more than 6 million Jews were slaughtered, the call for a Jewish state intensified and eventually came to pass.

In 1947, the United Nations voted in favour of a plan to divide Palestine into three sections:

The Jewish state of Israel;

The Arab state of Palestine;

And a Special International Regime for the city of Jerusalem to be administered by the United Nations.

Palestinians objected and argued the UN had no right to split up their country's land, however, Israel was declared an independent Jewish state a year later and a prime minister was swiftly appointed.

Since the United Nations' plan was enacted, there have been numerous wars between the two states. Borders have shifted many times and among the disputes over territories, Jerusalem is the most contentious. Israel and Palestine cite it as their true capital.

Prime Minister Albanese confirmed he had spoken with Israel's ambassador to Australia since the latest attacks.

"He, of course, was very shaken, as you would expect," Mr Albanese said.

"This is a dreadful circumstance that people didn't see coming."

Foreign Minister Penny Wong called for the attacks to stop, sharing on X (formerly Twitter), "Australia unequivocally condemns the attacks on Israel by Hamas including indiscriminate rocket fire on cities & civilians."

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said the coalition "utterly condemns the unprovoked and abhorrent attack by militant Hamas on Israel".

Former Australian ambassador to Israel and Liberal MP Dave Sharma said the attacks by Hamas were "unprecedented... We've never seen anything like this from Hamas before in its aggression against Israel," he told Sky News on Sunday.

"There will need to be a lot of analysis and reflection there about what has gone wrong there, because obviously this has always been an active military front for Israel."

Hamas said the attack was driven by what it said were Israel's escalated attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and against Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

Hamas commander Mohammad Deif said it was "the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth" as residents of Gaza rushed to buy supplies in anticipation of days of conflict ahead.

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) said in a statement it rejected the claims of Hamas that the attack was related to the desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque, describing this as a "feeble pretext".

"The real reason is far more likely to be Hamas' concern at progress being made in peace talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia," AIJAC executive director Colin Rubenstein said.

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry called on the Australian government to condemn the attacks against Israel.

"Any calls for de-escalation by 'both sides' or attempts to draw equivalences between the crimes of a terrorist organisation and the defensive measures of a sovereign and democratic state are misconceived and only play into the hands of the terrorists," it said.

The Zionist Federation of Australia called it "an appalling, unprovoked attack that breaches all norms," accusing Hamas of "shooting civilians in cold blood in their homes".

