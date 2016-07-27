The 'Sunrise' interview question Isla Fisher was quick to shut down.

Isla Fisher doesn’t want to talk about her personal life.

While talking to Sunrise this morning about her first venture into writing — she’s released a children’s book titled Marge in Charge — the actress was quick to shut down any talk of her marriage to comedian Sacha Baron Cohen.

“How different is he at home to what we see publicly? Please tell me he reads to the kids in funny voices,” asked Sunrise co-host Sam Armytage.

“I mean… he’s not here doing the interview,” the Great Gatsby star replied.

“I don’t like talking about my private life.”

She did, however, offer a little insight into the ‘chaos’ of their family home.

"I think that, yes, there's a lot of mischief that goes on in our house and a lot of fun!" she smiled.

The Australian actress married Cohen in 2010, and the couple have three children together — Olive, eight, Elula Lottie, six, and Montgomery Moses, one.

Featured image: Getty