News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

tv

The 'Sunrise' interview question Isla Fisher was quick to shut down.

Isla Fisher doesn’t want to talk about her personal life.

While talking to Sunrise this morning about her first venture into writing — she’s released a children’s book titled Marge in Charge — the actress was quick to shut down any talk of her marriage to comedian Sacha Baron Cohen.

“How different is he at home to what we see publicly? Please tell me he reads to the kids in funny voices,” asked Sunrise co-host Sam Armytage.

“I mean… he’s not here doing the interview,” the Great Gatsby star replied.

“I don’t like talking about my private life.”

She did, however, offer a little insight into the ‘chaos’ of their family home.

"I think that, yes, there's a lot of mischief that goes on in our house and a lot of fun!" she smiled.

The Australian actress married Cohen in 2010, and the couple have three children together — Olive, eight, Elula Lottie, six, and Montgomery Moses, one.

Featured image: Getty

Tags: celebrity , celebrity-interview , entertainment-3 , movies

Related Stories

Recommended