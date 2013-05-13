1.Isla Fisher nearly drowns filming an underwater stunt.

Isla Fisher nearly drowned while filming an underwater stunt for her latest movie, Now You See Me.

The 37-year-old plays an escapologist and feared for her life while trying to free herself from shackles in a tank of water. The scene required her to bang on glass and the Great Gatsby actress admitted she was in trouble after being submerged for two-and-a-half minutes.

The tank contained a kill switch that could have drained the tank in 70 seconds, but Fisher said she couldn’t reach it and a safety diver with a canister of oxygen was too far away too reach her.

However, she added: “Luckily, I managed to get free and stay level-headed and got out before it went even more horribly wrong.”

She revealed what she was thinking at the time: “Not in a swimming costume. No one wants to go in a swimming costume.”

2.Guess which singer has compared her post-baby body to a Shar-pei dog? Click for the answer.

3. What a drag life must be for Sir Richard Branson.

Sir Richard Branson has made good on a best he lost with AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes by dressing up as a female flight attendant on board an AirAsia X flight from Perth to Kuala Lumpur.

”Yeah, it’s true. We both had Grand Prix teams and I was absolutely certain that I was going to win,” Sir Richard said.

The entrepreneur went dropped his pants at a bar in the Perth CBD on Saturday night, allowing AirAsia flight attendants to shave his legs ahead of the charity fundraising flight, which raised over $300,000 for the Starlight Foundation.

Wearing an AirAsia uniform, red lipstick, fishnet stockings and heels Branson ‘accidentally’ spilled a tray of drinks on Fernandes during the 5-hour flight.

4. Apparently black wedding dresses are the new “in” thing in America. Guess which actress wore the trend over the weekend?

5. Kanye walks into a pole, bruises ego.

Kanye West walked straight into a street sign while trying to avoid photographers following him and pregnant girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Walking with his head down, West fails to see the Wrong Way. Severe tire damage sign. The paparazzi can be heard asking if Kanye is okay and Kim Kardashian is seen in the video comforting the singer.

West later left the restaurant yelling “Stop fucking taking pictures!” at the paparazzi in a video on TMZ.

6. We knew Chris Brown’s middle name wasn’t “gentleman”, but his latest vile tweets about Rihanna are really below the belt. Click to read what he’s had to say.

7. Seal vs Delta – what you didn’t see last night.

Did you catch last night’s episode of The Voice? Seal and Delta came to blows again over one member of Team Seal, Jac Stone.

Delta criticised the performance of Suzanne Vega’s Luka saying she didn’t connect with Stone.



“I didn’t feel I could completely engage,” Goodrem said.

Seal responded by asking the audience to applaud the performance and said “that’s the sound of success”. He described Stone as a “clutch performer” and as she left the stage he said to her: “Thank you, you were fantastic… Great. What were you? Great? Great.”

The conversation later continued with Goodrem explaining she thought Stone “over emoted” and “pulled faces”. Seal hit back at the Aussie singer-songwriting by saying, “you do that”.

You can watch a clip of Stone’s rendition here

8. Celebrities shared their Mother’s Day joy with the world yesterday via messages and cute pics. Click to see some of our favourites.



9.Happy baby news for Alisa Camplin.

Congratulations to Olympic aerial skiing champion and Celebrity Splash judge, Alisa Camplin who is 17 weeks pregnant with her second child.

Camplin’s first child, Finnan Maximus Camplin-Warner, was born with congenital heart disease and died when he was 10 days old.

“I am sort of taking it week to week but I am still pretty positive and optimistic, and I’m really looking forward to meeting this little baby,” she told the Herald Sun.

“If we are lucky enough to have a healthy little baby this time round, once we are up and running we will be looking quite quickly to have another baby thereafter because we would like to think our child would have a brother or sister.

“And I’m not getting any younger, so we can’t dilly-dally,” she said.

We wish the Camplin-Warner family all the best.

10. Red carpet round up.

From Miranda Kerr’s floral jumpsuit to Anne Hathaway’s spotted frock check out the latest red carpet pics.