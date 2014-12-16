Studies show only 10 per cent of people sleep in the nude.

It’s surprising, especially with all the benefits that come along with sleeping in the buff. If the thoughts of sleeping in the nude are not very appealing to you, here are 7 reasons that will have you convinced…

1. People who sleep naked tend to have better relationships.

Skin to skin contact releases oxytocin, the bonding hormone. Those pesky pajamas can get in the way of skin to skin contact, and we need oxytocin – it elevates happiness, lowers stress and reduces blood pressure.

2. Sleeping naked reduces your risk of yeast infections.

It allows your vaginal area to have a chance to air out; yeast grows in warm and moist conditions. When it is cool and dry, the growth is prevented.

3. You will have a healthier body.

Wearing clothes at night keeps your body warmer, which prevents the growth hormone from being released. The growth hormone repairs your body! The Growth hormone:

Promotes bone density

Repairs tissue

Builds muscle

Lowers your risk of diabetes

Lowers your risk of heart disease

Promotes healthy weight

Stimulates the growth of internal organs

Stimulates the immune system

4. You will have better sex.

Just think about it, with all that oxytocin going around, and you’re both naked already!

5. Our bodies need to cool at night.

This decreases our levels of cortisol. If we do not get enough restful sleep, we wake up with high levels of cortisol. High levels of cortisol trigger your appetite and our tendencies to overeat. High Cortisol levels can disrupt our sleep patterns, increase belly fat, and lower libido.

6. Sleeping naked keeps you young.

Keeping the temperature around 68-70 degrees (20 degrees Celsius) allows the anti-ageing hormones, melatonin and growth hormone,to function properly. I know being comfortable and cozy at bedtime is important to a lot of people, but a warm sleep environment can prevent the natural cooling process to take place in your body while you sleep.

7. It will give you a self-confidence boost.

When you sleep naked, you will learn to be more comfortable with your body. When you learn to be comfortable with yourself, you will be more happy. Not to mention, if you are spending all that time naked you will more than likely want to look your best.

These are the wonderful benefits of sleeping naked. So, ditch the Pajamas and enjoy this empowering nightly freedom. You will feel better, look better, and have a great relationship with your partner.

This article first appeared on Organic Health and has been republished here with their permission.