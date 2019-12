Any man struck by the man flu comes to the valid and completely understandable conclusion that no one else has ever been this sick ever.

Women cope with flu too easily. A sick woman will go about her day and work from home and make calls and pick her kids up from school. And that’s great. But obviously, the strain of flu they have must be weaker. Because a sick man never leaveth his bed.

Watch a side-by-side comparison between man flu and regular flu…