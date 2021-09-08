It's official. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second baby together.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together.

On Wednesday morning, Kylie, 24, shared a video of her positive pregnancy test on Instagram.

In the minute-and-a-half video, Kylie shared footage of her doctor's visits as well as the moment that she told her mother, Kris Jenner, that she was having another baby.

"This is one of the happiest days of my life," Kris said after opening an envelope filled with ultrasound photos.

Kylie and Travis, who are also parents to their three-year-old daughter Stormi, recently got back together after splitting up in October 2019.

However, the pair reportedly don't have a "traditional" relationship.

"They don’t call each other asking where they are, Kylie and Travis are both allowed to do whatever they want, but they have a huge amount of love for each other," a source told Us Weekly earlier this year.

"It’s not a traditional relationship, but it works for them and has worked for years."

When the couple were expecting their first child, they kept Kylie's entire pregnancy secret.

"I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," the beauty mogul shared on Instagram in February 2018.

"I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how," she continued.

"There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

"My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst!"

In recent months, fans have been speculating that Kylie was hiding a pregnancy once again.

On TikTok, multiple videos went viral with fans sharing their conspiracy theories about why they believed the 24-year-old was expecting.

"Kylie Jenner is pregnant and I have receipts," one TikToker told her followers.

"Yesterday was her birthday, and she 'posted' this picture of her wearing a green dress, posted a video in it and the most important part of these pictures are her nails," she continued.

"What colour are they here? They’re pink. Kimmy [Kardashian] made a little bit of a boo-boo. You can’t really see it here... if you look over here in the corner, [Kylie's nails] are green. She did not get her nails done in the middle of the day, she had a birthday party, which, by the way, not one person posted a picture from.

"Something’s up, something’s weird. It smells like baby."

And it turns out they were right all along.

