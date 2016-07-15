We bust the biggest misconceptions around frozen food.

When you’re looking to shop healthily in the supermarket, chances are the first place you will head is the fresh fruit and veg section. It’s colourful, inviting – and fresh is always the best option, right?

Not necessarily.

There’s a common myth that freezing food means that it has lost the two most important things; flavour and nutrition. In fact, the truth is, frozen food has some great benefits, and it’s high time it lost this bad reputation.

Here are three myths surrounding frozen food that were just begging to be busted.

Myth 1: Frozen food just isn’t that tasty.

Frozen meals have come a long way from the cardboard-like options of days gone by, and the Weight Watchers frozen meal range is a great example of this. Created by culinary experts and approved by nutritionists, there is literally a team of people who have thoughtfully and lovingly prepared your dinner – how convenient!

While home cooks used to turn their nose up at the thought of eating frozen, pre-prepared meals, it would be hard for anyone to say no when faced with the options of Quinoa and Vegetables, Moroccan Chicken and Pearl Couscous, Lime and Coriander Fish or Thai Red Prawn Curry. *drool*.

If it reads like a restaurant menu, well that’s kind of the point. More wholesome ingredients, more vegetables and more protein. Packed with flavour without sacrificing all the things you love to eat.

The new Weight Watchers frozen meal range consists of three options: the Light Menu, made up of conveniently sized smaller portion meals that fit easily into your busy schedule; the Classic Menu, of all your comforting favourites; and the Gourmet Menu, combining fancy ingredients and modern flavours to bring a little something special to mealtimes.

Working late? There's a healthy meal waiting for you in the freezer. Image via iStock.

Myth 2: Frozen meals are just for people on diets.

Frozen meals are designed to be consumed as good, wholesome choices, and can be enjoyed by everyone. These meals are carefully created to pack in flavour, texture and taste in every bite - and yes, they’re pre-prepared making it extremely convenient. The only thing you’re cutting down on is time spent cooking and cleaning up. Sounds like heaven to me.

Myth 3: If it’s convenient, it must not be nutritious.

The new Weight Watchers frozen meal range is perfect marriage of taste and convenience. Whether you’re home late from work, in a rush or just can’t face the thought of cooking a meal from scratch, select your favourite gourmet dish from the freezer, pop in the microwave or oven and by the time you’ve chosen something to watch on TV or Netflix, you’ve got a delicious and nutritious meal on your lap.

It’s easy to believe that it’s too simple to be true good for you - but this time, the easy option really is a great one.

That’s no washing endless pans or dishes, no opening the cupboard to realise you haven’t got that key ingredient or falling into the bad habit of just making yourself some toast - just simple, healthy and wholesome food.

Who’s hungry?

Why do you love frozen meals?