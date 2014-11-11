News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

NEWS: Adorable dad made his premature baby a superhero costume.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eric Hart’s baby son Collier has spent his entire life in hospital.

The little North Carolina boy was born prematurely in July, and his dad thought his brave little son could use a little extra strength.

So when Halloween rolled around, there was only one costume Eric thought would be appropriate: a teeny, tiny, red-and-yellow Iron Man suit.

Eric, who works as a prop maker, uploaded a video to YouTube showcasing the result —  and it’s predictably going viral, having racked up 390,000+ views in just a week.

Take a look:

Not familiar with the Iron Man story? We weren’t either, but we gather the Marvel Comics character became a superhero after suffering a severe chest injury, and creating an armoured suit to survive and escape creativity.

In short, the suit is adorably, geekily symbolic.

We’re tempted to make a pun about how Eric is the real superhero, but instead we’ll just award him all the dad points.

Speaking of babies: here are the most popular baby names of 2014 so far. What do you think?

[post_snippet id=324408]

Tags: fatherhood , kids , social-media , video

Related Stories

Recommended