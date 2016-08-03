News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Sydney cyclist suffers horrific third-degree burns after his phone explodes in his pocket.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Sydney cyclist has undergone emergency skin graft surgery after his iPhone 6 exploded in his pocket, causing severe third-degree burns to his leg.

Gareth Clear, 36, fell off his bike while riding around Manly Dam on Sunday afternoon, landing on the phone and piercing its lithium battery.

Within a matter of seconds Clear smelled smoke, felt searing heat and heard an explosion as the iPhone ignited and burned through his shorts, according to The Daily Telegraph.

“I could see the metal bending and all the lithium leaking out of the bottom end,” he told the paper.

The Bondi resident doesn’t blame Apple for his injuries, saying the explosion was simply a “random” accident.

“The thing to be very specific about [is that] the phone did hit the ground, it didn’t just spontaneously combust,” he said, according to The Daily Telegraph.

“It was a one in one million chance I hit a part of the phone which pierced the lithium battery and it exploded.”

Apple Australia has not commented publicly on the incident, but a representative has reportedly told Clear the company will launch an investigation.

Featured image: Instagram

Tags: australian-news , iphone , news-3

Related Stories

Recommended