‘I am being mentally tortured.’ Alice Evans doesn't know why her husband Ioan Gruffudd is leaving her.

After 13 years of marriage, Ioan Gruffudd has apparently decided to leave his wife Alice Evans.

On Tuesday, Evans shared the news via Twitter, saying she still wasn't sure why her husband of 13 years has made this decision.

"My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week," Evans posted in a since-deleted tweet, according to People. "Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad."

She continued: "We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me'. I'm so sorry."

Alice Evans announced her divorce in a since-deleted tweet. Image: Twitter.

According to The Sun, she later explained why the post was no longer available on her profile.

"Hi there," she began.

"I didn’t delete the tweet from a few hours ago about him leaving. He did. From my account.

"And hell yes when I am being gaslit and mentally tortured then hell yes I will wash my linen in public."

"I didn't delete the tweet from a few hours ago about him leaving." Image: Twitter.

This tweet was also deleted.

The one comment that has remained online is a response she shared to a person who said: “Seems like a weird thing to be posting on Twitter.”

"Why? I have lost my mind," she replied.

The couple have since given a joint statement to US Weekly, saying: "As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Evans and Gruffudd have two daughters, aged seven and 11 years old.

In February, Gruffudd admitted to The Guardian that his marriage had been struggling in recent times.

“I think we’ve struggled the past four years, making time for each other because physically we’re apart.”

When asked if he had ever done 'full-time parenthood' for their children, the 47-year-old replied: "No. I think I did it for a week and thought I was really cool...

"Alice had come back, she had been away for a week. I was showing off – 'the kids are in bed' – and she was 'Yeah, you’ve done one week Ioan, try six months'."

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans have been married since 2007. Image: Getty.

The couple met in 1999 on the set of 102 Dalmatians, with Gruffudd playing the animal shelter owner and Evans starring as Cruella de Vil's probation officer.

The pair dated before becoming engaged on New Years' Day in 2006 and had their wedding one year later.

Before their second daughter's birth, Gruffudd told People he had "basically been the best husband in the world" during his wife's second pregnancy.

"You go from being lover to husband, lackey, taxi driver. You just have to have so many caps on. Listen, it's a blessing that I am here, at home not working, being able to be there for her," Gruffudd said at the time, before adding: "It's been tough."

"I'm sure we have no idea what we are heading into. But we both love each other so much and really hope that we will create an environment of love and happiness."

Following the announcement of their separation, Gruffudd has made his Instagram private.

Feature image: Instagram.

Sign up for the "Mamamia Daily" newsletter. Get across the stories women are talking about today.



