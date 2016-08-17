Yes, the 'introvert hangover' really does exist. And there is only one cure.

There are certain non-negotiables for introverts that their extroverted counterparts will just never understand.

Like a lizard on a sun-drenched rock, an extrovert gets a buzz from a chockers social calendar.

But an introvert? They need their time in the shade – lest they dry up like an over-socialised prune.

According to blogger Shawna Courter, there’s a name for the phenomenon.

She calls it the “introvert hangover” and explains it thus:

3. Visitors are a total no-no.

Okay, so having a friend pop by isn't necessarily the end of the world.

I mean, you love your friends... But you love them even more when they don't overstay their welcomes.

TAKE. THE. HINT. Don't make me fake an appointment.

4. You're not the Piker Of The Century.

You might be a plan-canceller, but not out of choice.

Sometimes you just realise your reserves are all used up and you just can't go on.

5. Group holidays are absolutely not an option.

For an introvert, there is nothing less relaxing than a group holiday with nowhere to hide.

Travelling in a pack might be fun for some, but for others even the thought of it is panic-inducing.

It's pretty much like getting stuck outdoors all night in the middle of winter: it's uncomfortable, you'll probably get sick and you'll definitely need a week in bed to recover.

6. If you do make plans, you're secretly hoping for a cancellation.

Even when you do schedule something in, you're secretly hoping your friend will pull out at the last minute.

Everything in your diary is written in pencil. Everything.

Don't even talk to me about late people.

7. Parties are fine... As long as you have an exit strategy.

Parties are fine so long as you have a good hiding spot sorted on arrival.

Pets help. Small talk is torture.

8. Sometimes you just need a little solitude.

According to Shawna, there is only one cure for the "introvert hangover" and that is being alone.

"It’s not that we don’t want to be around you," she explains.

"It's not that we're upset. It’s not that anything is particularly wrong. It’s just that we need to be alone. We need some time up in our heads with our thoughts. We need time to just breathe and just be.

"We might not need much time. Sometimes just a half hour or an hour can do wonders."

Do you ever had an introvert hangover?