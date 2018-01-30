Let's have a good ole stickybeak inside Posh and Becks' $54 million mansion.

Today’s edition of ‘celebrity homes whose linen closets are bigger than my entire apartment combined’ is brought to you by Victoria and David Beckham, who reside in an eight-bedroom London mansion worth a casual AU$54 million.

Swanky.

(For the record, the couple – who share four children – also own a six-bedroom house in Los Angeles.)

The family’s London home is located in the ritzy suburb of Holland Park, which is also home to the likes of Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams, and Elton John, and comes complete with no less than TWO dressing rooms and a catwalk-style runway.

It's just like the Barbie doll house we owned when we were seven. Only it has more bedrooms and bathrooms. And it's decidedly less... pink.

In fact, just as one would expect from Posh Spice, the London home's interior can be described as modern, chic and monotone, with the 43-year-old regularly sharing images from inside the meticulously decorated space for her 18.5 million Instagram followers.

Earlier this week, she shared a video of her 12-year-old son Cruz whipping up a batch of pancakes in the home's kitchen, which features dark, glossed cabinets, a large gas stove and a wall-mounted television that surely makes following along with Jamie Oliver's recipes even easier.

The dining room next door features a large, wooden table and - despite the fact the couple have four kids - cream-coloured fabric chairs and benches.

The home also features a marble fireplace, a grand staircase and foyer, adjoining 'his and hers' bathrooms and an entrance walkway that can only be described as 'something we dream about on a nightly basis'.

So, Posh and Becks, if you're reading, please let us know if you're ever in need of a house sitter. Or a cleaner. Or just... you know, someone to pop in for tea and scones.

