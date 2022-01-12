“You'll think I'm a psycho." 13 women share what the inside of their fridge really looks like.

I have a question for you: what does your fridge really look like?
Is it super organised, rivalling the pedantic perfection of Khloe Kardashian’s pantry?
Is your fridge home to a few too many jars and containers of mystery food items that should probably go in the bin, but you just can’t be bothered?
Are you a busy working parent whose fridge is stacked full of snacks and lunches for the kids with giant appetites? Or perhaps you live with someone who has a completely different fridge packing style to your own?
We asked 13 women to share some juicy photos of what they’re really packing in their fridge.
1. “I'm a real Type A lady, so fridge organisation is really what gets me excited in life.”
2. “Here's my fridge. And believe it or not, my husband is a professional executive chef. But judging by his fridge, you wouldn't be able to tell!”
3. “I have a theory that when fruit and s*** are in the bottom drawer, you forget they're there and it just goes off.”
4. “Shame, I ate the caviar and drank all the champagne before I took these pictures. No, but seriously I'm a big fan of healthy ready-made meals and I love some soda water, juice and wine: so my fridge is always stocked with this.”
5. “I can guarantee those containers of dip on the second shelf are at least two months old. Whoops.”
6. “Looks pretty ordinary with those containers of mystery leftovers. But at least the beer is centre stage.”
7. “As you can see from our chiller drawer, our fridge is pretty broken…”
8. “Chock-a-block to the max.”
9. “Nailed it.”
10. “This is mine and my roommates' fridge. It’s usually cleaner omg.”
11. “You'll think I'm a psycho when you see my fridge prepped for the work week.”
12. “It looks like I mostly have condiments in here doesn't it?”
13. “Mine’s looking rather bare at the moment: mainly because my mum spent the weekend with me and she’s the queen of using up things in the fridge/freezer.”
