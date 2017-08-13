'Insecure' is the TV show about life in your late 20s you need to be watching.

You’ve probably never heard of HBO’s comedy series Insecure but you should have.

It’s the kind of show you stumble on and wonder why everyone else isn’t talking about it.

Insecure is written, directed and executive produced by comedian Issa Rae and it’s based off her original webs series The Misadventures of an Awkward Black Girl.

Set in LA, the show follows the life of 29-year-old Issa and her friends, as they navigate their careers, dating – and most importantly – their strong, female friendships.

There’s definitely not enough shows like this – smaller, more intimate sitcoms that explore the regular, every day lives of people of colour. It’s the show a generation of Girls and Broad City fans really needed to see.

It offers a fresh perspective on conversations about culture, sexuality and race – and one that we need to see more of in mainstream media.

I could say this show is unique simply because it’s spearheaded by an African American woman – and it is – but the true genius of Insecure is its fresh take on universal themes.

We’ve all been or will be where Issa is right now.

Issa has reached that point in her life where she’s questioning everything – her career, her relationship, her friendships. She’s basically going through a ‘quarter-life crisis’.

Issa is the only black woman working for a non-profit called We Got Ya’ll, an organisation that sets out to help school kids from troubled neighbourhoods, but doesn’t really help them at all. Most of Issa’s work days are filled with bureaucracy, office gossip, and being humiliated by a bunch of primary school kids.

Issa’s live-in boyfriend, Lawrence, has been unemployed for 18 months while he ‘works on his business plan’ and she’s thinking about breaking up with him. Enter from stage left, her old love interest.

Her best friend, Molly, is a successful lawyer who can’t stop dating a string of uncommitted men.

Issa’s sometimes awkward, always hilarious inner monologue is played out in mirror scenes throughout the series. It’s this close up of her mind’s inner workings that makes Issa so damn relatable.

Insecure isn’t about dramatic cliffhangers, huge twists or major traumas – it’s about exploring the every day setbacks we all experience at different times in our lives.

The hip hop sound track is the stuff of dreams, it features a whole bunch of female rappers and there’s a Spotify playlist that you’ll definitely want to download immediately.

Now in its second season, Insecure is completely binge-worthy and you can watch all of the first season and some of the second season on Foxtel Now, like, now.

