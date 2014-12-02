News
news

Two girls are attacked on a packed bus. No one helped them.

Two female students in India are being labelled heroes after footage emerged showing them attacking a group of men who reportedly molested them.

The video, filmed by another passenger, shows the two sisters fighting the youths on a moving bus in the Rohtak region.

At one point a girl strikes one of the men with a belt as she and her sister struggle.

The girls said they were molested by the men and when they protested they were attacked.

The footage has attracted a storm of comment and debate.

Many women have applauded the women for fighting back, calling them courageous.

Others have asked why no other passengers intervened despite the fact the bus was crowded.

The sisters were reportedly thrown off the bus following the incident.

This article originally appeared on ABC and has been republished here with full permission.

Tags: current-affairs , men , women

