Why Taylor Swift's new single is one big, unsubtle Kim and Kanye smackdown.

We’re now eight years into the feud between Taylor Swift and Kanye West, and on Friday, the latest chapter in the long-running saga was written, with Swift releasing her newest and somewhat damning single, Look What You Made Me Do, a thinly veiled barb at West and his wife, Kim Kardashian.

Some of the more telling lines sung by the 27-year-old include, “I don’t like your little games, don’t like your titled stage. The role you made me play, of the fool, no I don’t like you.”

Later in the three-and-a-half-minute single, Swift continues, "The world moves on another day, another drama, drama. But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma. And then the world moves on but one thing's for sure. Maybe I got mine, but you'll get yours."

The chorus of the song?

"Look what you made me do, look what you made me do, look what you just made me do."

The final nail in the coffin comes when Swift adds, "I'm sorry, but the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, cos she's dead."

And in case you were still on the fence about the trio's beef, Swift used the official video clip to literally spell it out, with the help of many, many snakes.

To break it down, the "little game" Swift sings of is almost certainly referring to the events of 2016 when Kanye West released 'Famous', a song that includes the line: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, why? I made that b***ch famous."

Upon releasing the track, West claimed he had okayed the lines with Swift prior to its release, something she err, swiftly denied before Kim Kardashian swooped in to defend her husband and dropped 22 videos on Snapchat that showed West on the phone to Swift. In the videos, Swift can be heard not only discussing the song but also giving her blessing.

In essence, the videos released by Kardashian very much made Swift play the role of the fool in the whole thing, and to use her own words, she "got" hers by facing a torrent of backlash from people who called out her previous statements as lies, and, ultimately, a snake.

Perhaps the most controversial and potentially below the belt jab made by Swift, though, is the mention a "tilted stage".

Throughout his 2016 Pablo world tour, West performed songs from his latest album (of which 'Famous' was included) on a hovering, moving, and sometimes tilted stage. In November, the 38-year-old father was forced to cancel a string of show dates and say goodbye to the titled stage due to ongoing mental health battles.

As her lyrics attribute, the world did move on. There was another drama. But not, as it seems, for Swift. Was she still reeling from their original run-in back in 2009 when West stormed the MTVs stage during a then 20-year-old Swift's acceptance speech for the Best Music Video Award? Quite probably, but it's impossible to know.

One thing that is for sure, though, is that Look What You Made Me Do is only the beginning of the new, unapologetic and retaliating Swift.

Listen to the full single and watch the video below.