News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fashion

Imogen Anthony wore two penises to Australian Fashion Week.

Model and designer Imogen Anthony is renowned for a wardrobe that gets people talking.

It was no surprise that her looks at this year’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week were anything less than her usual brand of shock-jock perfection.

The 26 year old wore a predominantly dark wardrobe with splashes of red or bold patterning (leopard print).

Anthony complemented her outfits with a range of accessories that drew focus back to her face and hair.

Look 1: the ZHIVAGO show.

Look 2: the after party.

Look 3: the Zambesi Show.

Look 4: the bejeweled gimp mask.

Look 5: the penis dress.

Look 6: the MBFW debut.

Feature image via Instagram @imogen_anthony.

Love fashion so much you can't help but talk about it? Listen to us discuss the man who was just appointed the new editor of British Vogue.

Tags: celebrity , entsteam , facebook-podcasts , facebook-rogue , fashion-week , imogen-anthony , mercedes-benz-fashion-week

Related Stories

Recommended