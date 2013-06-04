No to asylum seekers. But yes to rappers who promote rape and violence against women?

Both the ALP and the Coalition are running strong campaigns against asylum seekers arriving by boat and yet it’s OK to welcome this charming guy into our country with a visa?

This is a post by Melinda Tankard Reist. The organisation she runs – Collective Shout – is calling on the Immigration Minister to revoke the visa of a US rapper who’s due to perform a series on concerts in Australia.

Melinda writes:

Collective Shout is urgently calling on the Minister for Immigration and Citizenship, Hon. Brendan O’Connor, to revoke the visa granted to Tyler the Creator.

Rapper ‘Tyler the Creator’ is due to arrive in Australia for a series of concerts beginning on Tuesday June 4. Tyler is reknown for songs advocating rape and extreme violence against women, including murder, genital mutilation, stuffing them into car boots, trapping them in his basement, raping their corpses and burying their bodies.

Here are some of his lyrics:

“Raquel treat me like my father like a f*ckin’ stranger, She still don’t know I made Sarah to strangle her, Not put her in danger and chop her up in the back of a Wrangler, All because she said no to homecomin’”

“F*ck Mary in her ass.. ha-ha.. yo, I tell her it’s my house, give her a tour, In my basement, and keep that bitch locked up in my storage, Rape her and record it, then edit it with more sh*t”

“You already know you’re dead, Ironic cause your lipstick is red, of course, I stuff you in the trunk”

“You call this sh*t rape but I think that rape’s fun, I just got one request, stop breathin”

“I wanna tie her body up and throw her in my basement, Keep her there, so nobody can wonder where her face went, (Tyler, what you doin’?) Shut the f*ck up, You gon’ f*ckin’ love me bitch, Sh*t, I don’t give a f*ck, your family lookin’ for you, wish ‘em good luck, Bitch, you tried to play me like a dummy, Now you stuck up in my motherf*ckin’ basement all bloody, And I’m f*ckin’ your dead body, your coochie all cummy, Lookin’ in your dead eyes, what the f*ck you want from me?”

“You’ll be down in earth quicker if you diss me tonight, I just wanna drag your lifeless body to the forest, And fornicate with it but that’s because I’m in love with you…c*nt”

Controversial Visa Applicants

Australian Immigration Fact Sheet 78 on Controversial Visa Applicants refers to “people whose presence in Australia may, because of their activities, reputation, known record or the cause they represent and propagate, vilify or incite discord in the Australian community or a segment of that community, or represent a danger to the Australian community or a segment of that community.”

Tyler the Creator promotes hate speech against women, perpetuating male entitlement to use women’s bodies, to regard women as “bitches”, “sluts” and “hoes” for their sexual use. Tyler the Creator’s glorification of rape and violence against women could be considered inciting his fans to commit violent crimes against them.

We are calling on the Minister to consider the best interests of Australia, including the safety of our female citizens.We ask him to act urgently to revoke Tyler the Creator’s Visa so that he cannot promote his misogynistic attitudes here.

This post has been republished with full permission by Melinda Tankard Reist. You can find her original here . The original article by the Collective Shout can be found here

What do you think? Should the Government deny Tyler a visa?