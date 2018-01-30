Bernard Tomic is out of I'm A Celebrity and Julia Morris is so angry.

Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris have confirmed that Tennis star Bernard Tomic has quit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of here.

Speaking on The Project, Julia said: “He is out. The jungle drums have beaten all the way from the jungle here. We can confirm right here and right now, and give you guys the exclusive Bernard Tomic.”

Julia added that she was far from impressed by the tennis champ's exit, saying: "I don't know why I am smiling. I am furious."

"It is very dramatic. It involves the entire camp. I guess a side of Bernard nobody has ever seen before. He is more revealing and more honest. For sure. He - yeah, he is just a quitter. I thought he was going in there to make a difference."

Tomic confirmed his exit to the other campers, saying: "I doubted myself a couple of times before I actually got here and I wasn't sure if I should come, if it was the right move, and I wasted this whole last year of not playing a lot of tennis and being professional.

"So I feel my biggest concern is just I did start playing well a few months back and I'm starting to get back into it and I need a lot more time. I need to be competing and playing in what I do best and that's why I've decided to leave."