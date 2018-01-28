Here are the first three celebrities heading into the jungle tonight.

Oh.

The first three contestants of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018 have been announced… and… and… we’ve got two sports stars and an actress.

The self-appointed bad boy of Australian tennis, Bernard Tomic, will be the first celebrity heading into the jungle when the show kicks off tonight.

“It is not for the money. I am doing this because it is something I always wanted to do in my life,” Tomic told News Corp and… same.

“This is reality, nothing can hide, this is 24 hour cameras and you are on your own and then the public can see who you really are,” he explained.

“They (people) know me as this tennis player that is crazy and has done this or that or has problems. Hopefully I get the chance to change their image about me on this show and that is one of the reasons I’m doing it.”

Joining Tomic in the jungle is three-time premiership winning AFL player, Josh Gibson.

Gibson is now retired so he feels like it’s the perfect time to be forced to eat bugs on TV with a bunch other celebs, who will also be wondering how the hell they ended up there.

Aussie actress Kerry Armstrong, known for her roles in SeaChange, Lantana, and most recently, The Wrong Girl, is the third confirmed contestant on the reality show.

The rest of the cast will be revealed when the show airs on Channel Ten tonight.

However, the network has dropped a few lil' hints about who might be joining the cast this year.

So we put together a crack team of professional guessers investigators to come up with our own theories of who might be joining Bernard and Josh.

Here's our very well-researched and accurate list:

Clue: An iconic Australian comedian. This much-loved comedian married into one of Australia’s most famous families.

Please be Glenn Robbins. He's bloody hilarious and when he joined the cast of Kath & Kim he married into Australia's favourite ~ slightly bogan ~ family.

Clue: An Australian rocker. This Australian legend has had album and single sales in excess of one million.

Please be Nollsy, please be Nollsy.

If it's not Nollsy, it could very well be Ben Gillies from Silverchair. Gillies has appeared on The Real Housewives of Melbourne with his wife Jackie Gillies, so he's no stranger to reality TV. And the couple have gone into business together distilling their own tequila... so he has something to promote.

Clue: Two celebrities in the middle of Australia’s biggest feud. This Australian duo are used to clashing in real life.

Hmmmmm... maybe Em Rusciano and Kyle Sandilands? The radio hosts were publicly feuding at the end of last year and that could have all been some very clever promotion for the show?

Clue: A world champion. This sporting superstar has a strong social conscience.

Oh... another sporting superstar? This name change needs to happen stat.

Clue: An Australian stand-up queen. This queen of comedy has a lot to talk about and is sure to liven up the camp.

Yassssssssss. This is more like it. Our guess is Judith Lucy, Denise Scott or Fiona O'Loughlin.

Clue: A best-selling author. This person has exposed many tabloid secrets over the years.

Possibly Darren Lyons?

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here premieres 7:30pm tonight on Ten.