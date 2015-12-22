An IKEA ad reminds us of the most important present you can give a child.

When an advertisement gives you goosebumps, you know they’ve done something right.

IKEA‘s latest ad for Christmas begins innocently with kids talking about their favourite toys. They first describe it as being “invisible” and “soft and snuggly” before going into more detail like “he gets grumpy when he teaches my sister to drive”.

The ad was created off the back of a survey by IKEA that looked at kid’s development and play. They found that guardians were the most important part of a child’s playing time, with Parenting and Positivity expert Dr Justin Coulson explaining:

“For children, spending time engaging in imaginative play with parents, carers, aunts and uncles is more exciting, rewarding and fulfilling than the latest toy or gadget, and it even boasts educational and health benefits, from increased motor skills to enhanced emotional intelligence.”

But IKEA weren’t the only ones to nail Christmas cheer this year.

Air New Zealand’s ‘Santa stop here’ advertisement shows a family who has recently relocated to New Zealand using Christmas lights to make sure that Santa knows he has to stop at their house.

Notoriously brilliant Christmas commercial creators, John Lewis, have also added to the huge success of last year’s Monty The Penguin commercial with their Man on the moon commercial this year.

It focuses on a young girl who sees a man on the moon through her telescope. John Lewis explain “she becomes determined to get something to the moon, to send him a message and show him that someone down here is thinking of him”.

Excellent Christmas-ing, advertisers.