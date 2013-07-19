iGossip: The week that brought the tragedy of Cory Monteith & the joy of celebrity babies

It was a week dominated by the tragic death of Glee star Cory Monteith, whose body was discovered in a Vancouver hotel room. But there were still some rays of sunshine along the way with an engagement, a wedding and two babies.

>> Jane Lynch fought back tears on The Tonight Show on Wednesday as she recalled her late co-star: "Cory had one of the biggest hearts, a real bright light. He was one of those guys." See her interview by fought back tears on The Tonight Show on Wednesday as she recalled her late co-star: "Cory had one of the biggest hearts, a real bright light. He was one of those guys." See her interview by clicking here

>> The coroner announced on Tuesday that Cory died from a mixture of heroin and alcohol. >> Cory's dad was distraught when he wasn't invited to the cremation ceremony – also held on Tuesday. Click to find out why he wasn't welcome >>http://bit.ly/150a7XC

>> Charlie Sheen became a grandpa! Get all the bizarre details on how he celebrated, including what on earth is going on in the shot below, by clicking here >> http://bit.ly/14k586p

>> To me, he'll always be the teenage boy with the apple pie down his pants – so I was kinda freaked out to hear that Jason Biggs is expecting a baby. Especially when he announced it in such a cringe-worthy fashion on Chelsea Lately. Read the details by clicking here.

>> Olivia Wilde once joked that she and fiance Jason Sudeikis "have sex like Kenyan marathon runners" and now Jason has credited their sex life for his recent weight loss. In the August 2013 issue of ELLE he says: "The truth is, I'm not getting up an hour earlier and walking on a treadmill. I have the greatest workout partner in the world. And you don't need a gym membership for that kind of workout."

>> Hugh Jackman dropped by Lords to give Aussie cricket team captain Michael Clarke some encouragement during The Ashes.

>> Remember Macaulay Culkin's cute co-star in the 1991 weepie My Girl, Anna Clumsky? I was a bit dazzled to hear she had a baby of her own last week, Penelope Joan So. Anna also scored her first Emmy nomination on Thursday for her role on Veep.

Married (with three kids) rock singer Liam Gallagher was accused of fathering a love child to an entertainment reporter. She's suing him for $3million in the New York courts – ouch. More details here >> http://bit.ly/150aCRy

>> Josh Duhamel pranked supermarket shoppers in a hilarious guerilla-style commercial for Diet Pepsi. My favourite bit part is when he points the scanner over one woman and says: "I'm checking you out." Watch the video by clicking here >> http://bit.ly/1bqudQb. In other Josh news – he also announced that he and Fergie are having a boy, while Fergie revealed she's officially changing her name to Fergie Duhamel.

>> It was revealed that Julia Roberts' niece Emma Roberts had been arrested for a domestic violence incident against her boyfriend.

>> Jessica Simpson usually makes me feel a bit 'bleurgh', but her first tweet post-baby Ace Knute almost made me love her. She posted this pic of her mum with the caption: "Eric got carried away with his swaddling skills!"

>> It was a crap week for Kylie Minogue – her ex-boyfriend, Olivier Martinez, got married and her current boyfriend spent the past couple of days doing THIS… Click here to see >> http://bit.ly/15IWJZ5

Click here for the (rather romantic) details from pregnant Halle Berry's wedding Olivier Martinez last Saturday at the Chateau des Conde in Vallery, France. >> http://bit.ly/13imHgH

>> Kelly Osborne announced in Hello magazine that she's engaged to her long-term partner.

>> Forbes released its latest list of Hollywood's Highest-Paid Actors, and topping the chart was Robert Downey Jr, who raked in an estimated $75 million from the Iron Man trilogy and The Avengers (now the third-highest grossing film ever). Also in the Top 5 were Channing Tatum ($60 million, thanks to self-financing the unexpected blockbuster Magic Mike), Hugh Jackman ($55 million), Mark Wahlberg ($52 million) and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ($46 million).

>> Justin Bieber got this creepy eye tattoo as a tribute to his mum. She must be so proud.

>> Heidi Klum posted this rather revealing selfie on Twitter.

>> A report from the Human Rights Foundation revealed Jennifer Lopez has earned over $10 million in private concerts for "some of the world's worst thugs and their cronies." These figures include Uzbek industrialist Azam Aslanov, Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov and Azerbailjan president Ilham Aliyev, all of whom are the centre of allegations of brutality and corruption.

>> Kim Kardashian's mum Kris Jenner tried to trick everyone into watching the first episode of her self-named TV show with this Facebook update showing her holding a baby and announcing: "Will you be watching today's first episode? We have a special guest …" You'd be forgiven for thinking she was referring to her granddaughter, North West, but no it was her make-up artist's baby. Tricky.

Need an extra gossip fix? For the full rundown of this week's hottest gossip, go to iGossip at iVillage.