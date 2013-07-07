iGossip: The truth behind Nigella's divorce, Pierce's secret battle and more

There I was having a lazy trawl around the gossip sites this morning when BOOM I spotted Charles Saatchi’s distasteful divorce statement. Heidi Klum flashing her butt paled in significance after that … though it is rather burnt … Welcome to the weekend’s celebrity news round-up. BY ALANA HOUSE
july7slide1
Nigella's husband files for divorce
A few short weeks after celebrity chef Nigella Lawson's husband was photographed grabbing her throat during an argument in a restaurant, Charles
Could this be the "real story" behind Nigella's divorce?
Pierce Brosnan is a grandfather.
Sorry Heidi, that's TMI!
Heidi Kl
No, Selena, not again!
Selena Gomez
Family fun for Katherine
Celebrating Independence - Playboy style
Hilary's still a kid at heart
How's t
Beyonce's luxe celebration
Forget flippin
Taylor's jumping for joy
Ta
The actors that play together ...
Just like t
Michael Parker diagnosed with prostate cancer
English TV presenter Michael "Parky" Parkinson, 78, has revealed he is undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.
Gisele Bundchen snuggles up with baby Vivian
Seems Miranda Kerr isn't the only supermodel mum sharing cute snaps with her kid on social media.
Beyonce and Solange Knowles skip their dad's wedding
Ouch.
Mariah Carey gives her puppies names fit for a diva
We all thought Kim and Kanye's decision to call their daughter 'North West' was whack.