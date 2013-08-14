iGossip: Kristen Bell: "This is what pregnancy did to me..."

New mum Kristen Bell has revealed the unusual side-effect she experience during pregnancy – and how it affected her work. kristen-bell Gwyneth's most recent book on food, heath and cooking sarah-ferguson-wedding buble katy-perry-gaga katy-perry-john-mayer-love oprah-winfrey fading-gigolo-woody-allen-john-turturro-600x399 jennifer-hudson-party garner-affleck kris-obama tim-allen-mugshot two-and-a-half-men lindsay-lohan-twitter mjf sandra-oh-greys lea-michele-teenchoice