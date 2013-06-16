iGossip: Kim Kardashian is mum, Curtis makes a gorgeous groom (and much more)

Kim Kardashian gives birth, Curtis Stone releases his wedding photos, Bindi Irwin swept up in a death hoax … wow, it’s been another busy weekend in Hollywood. Here are the highlights …
Kim Kardashian's a mum!
Kim Kardashian
Bindi Irwin death hoax
Meet the new face of Dior Homme
Selena's a big sister
Family comes first for Ben
Ethan's message to his girls
Toddler devastated that Iron Man isn't real
Miley's parents divorce
Sandra plays it safe now she's a mum
Salma: my body was "disfigured" by pregnancy
Curtis Stone shares his wedding photos ...
Neil's birthday bonus
Not only was it Father's Day in America on Sunday, but Neil Patrick Harris turned 40 on Saturday.
P.Diddy's royal celebration
Wow, hasn't she grown!
Courtney Cox celebrated her 49th birthday with a star-studded party yesterday, but her favourite guest was her eight-year-old daughter Coco.
The Kardashians respond to birth of baby Kimye
In true Kardashian style, Kim Kardashian's nearest and dearest have taken to Twitter to share their joy at the birth of her first child.
Well played, internet
A screengrab of a Tweet from Taylor Swift's official account, responding to the birth of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's child, has taken Twitter by storm (pic
World's sexiest dad?
Awwwww.