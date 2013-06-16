News
entertainment

iGossip: Kim Kardashian is mum, Curtis makes a gorgeous groom (and much more)

Kim Kardashian gives birth, Curtis Stone releases his wedding photos, Bindi Irwin swept up in a death hoax … wow, it’s been another busy weekend in Hollywood. Here are the highlights …

June-16-1

Kim Kardashian's a mum!

Kim Kardashian

Bindi Irwin death hoax

June-16-3

Meet the new face of Dior Homme

June-16-4

Selena's a big sister

June-16-5

Family comes first for Ben

June-16-6

Ethan's message to his girls

June-16-7

Toddler devastated that Iron Man isn't real

June-16-8

Miley's parents divorce

June-16-8

Sandra plays it safe now she's a mum

June-16-9

Salma: my body was "disfigured" by pregnancy

June-16-10

Curtis Stone shares his wedding photos ...

Neil's birthday bonus

Not only was it Father's Day in America on Sunday, but Neil Patrick Harris turned 40 on Saturday. 

P.Diddy's royal celebration

june17slide3

Wow, hasn't she grown!

Courtney Cox celebrated her 49th birthday with a star-studded party yesterday, but her favourite guest was her eight-year-old daughter Coco.

The Kardashians respond to birth of baby Kimye

In true Kardashian style, Kim Kardashian's nearest and dearest have taken to Twitter to share their joy at the birth of her first child.

Well played, internet

A screengrab of a Tweet from Taylor Swift's official account, responding to the birth of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's child, has taken Twitter by storm (pic

World's sexiest dad?

Awwwww.

Tags:

