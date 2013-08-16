Curtis Stone just can’t seem to stop celebrating his marriage to actress Lindsay Price – the couple have renewed their vows only two months after getting married.
curtis-stone-surprise-engagement lisa-robin-kelly Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson.Source: Getty. jennifer-lawrence gwyneth-bikini val-kilmer mariah-selfie-puppies Katy Perry Prince Georgevia instagram
iGossip: Curtis Stone renews his vows in Vegas
ADVERTISEMENT
Curtis Stone just can’t seem to stop celebrating his marriage to actress Lindsay Price – the couple have renewed their vows only two months after getting married.
Tags: