iGossip: Alec Baldwin loses it, Posh smiles, Kristen Bell proposes and much more …

Alec Baldwin gave a valuable lesson in how NOT to use social media last week … and things just went uphill from there. Welcome to my round-up of the week in La-La Land. Ah celebrities, you just keep on giving. Thank you.

>> My most eyebrow-raising gossip moment came yesterday afternoon when Alec Baldwin deleted his Twitter account after being accused of sending messages while attending a memorial service for James Gandolfini.

During the service, Alec tweeted: “The end of The Sopranos has a different meaning to me now. Rest in Peace, Jimmy.” but also a link promoting a new movie called Dirty Wars.

Meanwhile, wife Hilaria posted: “The circle of life is unbelievable – birth, life, death … Please take care of yourselves as life is fragile. Rest in Peace Jimmy” in between tweets asking what she should give Alec for their first wedding anniversary and promos for her upcoming Rachel Ray show appearance.

When called out on it, Hilaria reacted angrily insisting: “FYI I don’t believe in bringing phones into a funeral and I never did and I never would”, while sources said she left the ceremony early because she was feeling faint and tweeted from her car on the way home …

But Alec went absolutely ape about it, posting a series of vicious tweets as per below:

>> In less inflammatory news … but equally controversial in some circles … a landmark US Supreme Court ruling overturned the federal Defence of Marriage Act (DOMA) and California’s Prop. 8 which prohibited same-sex marriage. To celebrate, Kristen Bell proposed to fiance Dax Shepard (again!), Tweeting: “You’re damn right DOMA is unconstitutional! #equalitymatters”, before tweeting, “@daxshepard1 will you marry me? Xo #marriageequality #loveislove” Although the couple have been engaged for four years, they didn’t want to tie the knot until marriage was legalised for all couples.

>> Russell Crowe revealed that the Aussie government won’t let him become a citizen. Now I’m sure you can imagine many reasons why … but the reality is a simple technicality. The problems stem from him being in Britain attending the BAFTA Awards on February 26, 2001, when the Australian government changed the citizenship laws relating to New Zealand immigrants. He was also absent from Australia for more than 12 months in the preceeding two years while making Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind.

>> In happier news for Alec Baldwin, his daughter Ireland scored her first magazine cover.

>> Miley Cyrus wore a white angora diaper for an appearance on Good Morning America. WTF?? And Dlisted suggested: ”I think I see an angry bunny plotting its revenge on humanity for doing this to it”

>> There was speculation that Miley was blackmailing her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus – who is currently divorcing her mum – after she tweeted: ”Since you won’t reply to my texts I’m giving you an hour to tell the truth or I’ll tell it for you” together with a photograph of Miley alongside this unidentified woman.

.

>> British artist Alison Jackson created the “first pic” of Kim K, North West andKanye. And I love it.

>> Robert Pattison fueled speculation he’s won the role of Christian Grey in the upcoming adaptation of 50 Shades of Grey after he invited the author, E L James to a swish ‘do at his 1920s Spanish style house. Among the other famous faces were Heather Graham, Ellen Page, Michelle Rodriguez and Emilie de Ravin. Even Warren Beatty popped in at 1am.

>> Victoria Beckham smiled. (Actually, maybe I should have led with that. It’s pretty big …) My favourite bit is that it was hubby David Beckham who tweeted it, with this cute caption: "See I told you she smiles".

>> Miranda Kerr revealed her not-so-modern attitude to marriage in an interview for the swimsuit edition of Net-A-Porter‘s digital magazine The Edit: “I think it is really important not to feel as a woman that you have to do and be everything. I am quite dominant in my career, so what really works for me when I come home, is to relax more into the feminine side,” she revealed. “If you’re really an alpha female, you don’t allow [your partner] to have the space to feel like the man in the relationship. Maybe I am too traditional, but men feel important when you ask for their help, instead of thinking you can do it all on your own.”

>> Eeek, Lisa Rinna tweeted this rather terrifying photograph of herself with the caption: ”I went blonde. Now lets see if they have more fun.” There’s speculation it’s because she’s impersonating Marilyn Monroe on a new reality show.

>> Gossip Girl star Kelly Rutherford has filed for bankruptcy, following a long custody battle with her ex-husband Daniel Giersch. In 2012, her ex-husband was barred from returning to the US because of a revoked visa and a judge ruled Kelly’s schedule was flexible enough that the children – Hermes, 6 and Helena, 4 – could reside with him in Monaco. A few months ago, Kelly told E! News: “I’ve traveled 40 times to either facilitate contact with their dad or visit them and bring them back and forth and paid for everything. Every penny from Gossip Girl, my pension, my stocks, it’s all been spent fighting for my children. I’m actually living with a friend because I can’t afford an apartment right now.”

