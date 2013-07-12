iGossip: Adam Sandler attacked by cheetah, TMI celeb selfies & a Scientology defection

What did you blink and miss in the celebrity world this week? A Loch Ness monster hunt, some VERY revealing celebrity selfies, Nigella Lawson's husband filing for divorce and much more. Catch up on the week's hottest goss here …

>> Charlie Sheen fired up his private jet and flew to Scotland with two of his mates last week, in search of the Loch Ness Monster. As you do. All he took was a helmet (pictured above) and a bottle of scotch, then rented a boat. Surprisingly, Sheen and co. were unsuccessful and flew back to La-La Land (where they belong) the following day.

>> King of Queens star – and best friend of Jennifer Lopez – Leah Remini quit the Church of Scientology, labelling it "corrupt". The New York Post reports that the actress, who has donated millions of dollars to the church over the years, has questioned many practices within the church and criticised leader David Miscavige. This led to her being subjected to "interrogations" and "thought modifications".

>> Adam Sandler was attacked by a cheetah and thought he was going to die. Watch the video by clicking here.

>> A lovestruck bloke convinced Scrubs star Zach Braff to help him propose to his girlfriend. And it's awesome. Watch the video here and go awwwwww!

>> Beyonce lived every five-year-old girl's dream, fronting the latest issue of Flaunt… covered in glitter. And we mean COVERED – head to toe – as if she coated her skin in glue and jumped into a pool of the stuff.

>> How can this be? First he dedicated a love song to girlfriend Katy Perry during a concert, and then John Mayer made a teen's dreams come true. Is it possible he's put his 'bad boy' persona behind him for good? When 16-year-old aspiring musician Julie Fermin was browsing in a music shop in New York, she was blown away to see two of her favourite singers, John and Katy, walk in. They got talking, John asked Julie how long she'd been playing and which guitar she had her eyes on, then he and Katy left the shop. After they'd gone, Julie was told that John had purchased the guitar for her on his way out. Sweet!

>> Whitney Houston's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown took to Facebook to confirm her engagement to Nick Gordon – and to address her critics. Nick was taken in by Bobbi's late mother at an early age. Although Houston referred to Nick as a "son" and raised him accordingly, she never legally adopted him. But that hasn't stopped strangers from disapproving of Bobbi and Nick's relationship. "Let me clear something up, we aren't even real brother and sister nor is he my adoptive brother," Bobbi Kristina wrote. "My mom never adopted him. In fact, mommy was the one who even said that she knew that we were going to start dating … People need to seriously stop judging my relationship … The decisions I make have nothing to do with you."

>> Britney Spears' sons made their very first cameo appearances in the film clip for her new song Ooh La La, written for the Smurfs 2 movie soundtrack. The singer shared a sneak peek of the video on Twitter with the caption: "Omg. How CUTE are my boys?! Video premieres Thursday on @VEVO at noon ET! #OohLaLaThursday."

>> Vanessa Hudgens ordered the biggest pizza EVER.

>> Disgust was expressed at Justin Bieber's latest antics after a video was released of him urinating into a restaurant mop bucket and laughing like it was the funniest joke in the world. TMZ wrote: "But rather than go to a bathroom like a civilized person, Bieber — wearing pants that should literally be illegal — whipped out his junk and whizzed into a yellow mop bucket used to clean the restaurant's floors … meaning whoever's job it was to mop the place up had to physically change Bieber's disgusting piss water."

>> Busy Philipps confirmed that her newborn second daughter is called … wait for it … Cricket Pearl. Yep. In keeping with the insect theme, the Cougar Town star tweeted: "Thank you all for the warm wishes for our new little ladybug! It's been so sweet to read them all!!"

>> Reality TV star Michelle Duggar – mother to 19 children and a conservative Christian – spoke at a pro-life rally in Austin, Texas, calling abortion “baby holocaust.” Her remarks provoked outrage in the Jewish community, with Jewish Journal writer Ilana Angel responding: "To compare abortion to Hitler's attempt to eradicate the Jewish people is offensive to me as a woman, as a Jew, and as an intelligent human being. I didn't really have an opinion on Mrs Duggar until now, but will share that I think she is unaware and uneducated on the subject of Holocaust. Shame on her for making such a hurtful statement."

>> Mariah Carey dislocated her shoulder while filming her latest music video. The singer was taken to a New York hospital to have the joint resent and is now recovering at home.

>> Will and Jada Smith were under fire again for their parenting choices after their 12-year-old daughter Willow released a single called "Summer Fling". It includes dubious lyrics including "Goodnight kiss 'til the mood is right." Click here to check out the video.

>> George Clooney went back on the eligible bachelor market after breaking up with his girlfriend of two years, Stacy Kiebler.

>> Grammy Award winning singer Lauryn Hill entered prison to serve a three-month sentence after being found guilty of not paying nearly $1 million in taxes.

>> Lisa Rinna turned 50 and celebrated with a bikini selfie on Instagram.

>> Zara Phillips announced she was expecting her very own royal baby.

>> Rebel Wilson has told Kyle and Jackie O that she had Kylie Minogue over for dinner, and the famous pair sang a duet: "She's actually here in LA at the moment, and I had her over for dinner the other night. And she sings all the time, so now when she starts singing when you're eating, cos obviously she's like a super good singer, then I just join in and I'm like I've done duets with Kylie now."

>> Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson's husband filed for divorce. The multi-millionaire art collector, 70, said he made the “heartbreaking” decision because his wife of 10 years has refused to speak out in his defence following the shocking incident. Read his distasteful statement here. Then the Mail On Sunday revealed what it said was the truth behind the divorce. Click here for the details.

>> Heidi Klum has tweeted a pic of her sunburn … and half her butt … while on holidays.

