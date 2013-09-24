News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

opinion

Can't stand your ex? This divorce story will give you chills

ADVERTISEMENT

We wish we'd been in the courtroom when the judge delivered this slap down to a couple during bitter divorce proceedings.

The couple, who live in Seville, Spain, have been hit hard by the residual effects of the financial crisis. They desperately want to divorce but claim they can't afford a new residence. Caught in the middle are their daughters aged 6 and 7.

The judge was shocked by what she described as 'extravagant' activities the girls participate in including  horse riding and sailing. She recommended they cut back on such luxuries (though no mention was made about whether to sack their maid).

The couple, who currently live in an apartment belonging to the husband’s parents, have been ordered by the judge to bisect it to create two separate living quarters. He said the potential for awkward encounters between the exes on the stairs presented “the lesser of two evils in view of the economic situation presented by both parties”.

Josep Maria Torres, a family law expert at Barcelona law firm Roca & Junyent said he ruling was highly unusual. “It is an extraordinary decision that could encourage other judges to seek similarly extreme solutions,” he said. “Spain’s economic crisis has changed everything.”

Do you think it's practical for a divorced couple to live under he same roof?

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended