If Barbie was real, she'd be REALLY funny looking ...

We all know that Barbie isn’t real (duh – she’s a plastic toy). But have you ever wasted 5 minutes of your life imagining all the real problems she would encounter if she was? We suggest you do. Yes, it’s sort of sick to spend our time laughing at Barbie, but seriously – she would have to crawl EVERYWHERE. Her body is so far from functional that the fact Barbie has tricked us into thinking she is ‘human’ all these years is sort of embarrassing. Her knees don’t bend. How many humans do you know with knees that don’t bend?

That’s just the beginning, though – take a look through this gallery for more Barbie fails. BY FREYA KING

Barbie isn't real

Barbie would have to go barefoot constantly...

Sure, Barbie's feet appear to be smooth and perectly pedicured, but in reality they would probably be super calloused and dirty.

Her lovely lady lumps would make the lovely lady hunch...

If Barbie was real her breasts would be size 18FF.

Flubber arms

Remember the movie Flubber?

Barbie could probably be a baller...

With potentially THE MOST unattainable figure in the world (t

Barbie isn't real 5

Her head is impossibly huge

With as many admirers as Barbie has, it would be understandable if she became a little big headed.

