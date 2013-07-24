iBlog Friday - Our weekly roundup of Aussie Bloggers

At iVillage we’re passionate about supporting Australian bloggers. That’s why we’ve created iBlog Friday.

It's a chance for bloggers introduce their favourite post of the week to iVillage readers and for our community to read what Aussie writers are up to.

Here are the bloggers who have sent their submissions this week. Happy reading!

Keri Arkell of Awesomely Unprepared shares with us her mixed feelings about going away without her little on in her post Separation Anxiety (mine).

Soon I will be flying interstate to be with my Tasmanian relatives (please hold all “two headed” jokes until the end of this post at which point I will join in and laugh with you). We will be celebrating the life of my dearly departed Nana, much like the way in which we celebrated the life of my granddad "Kenny" only a few short months ago.

Only something will be different. The Little Mister is not coming with me. Eep!

Read the rest of Keri's post here.

Alisha Forbes of Naughty Naturopath Mum's Blog taps us all on the shoulder and reminds us to slow down in her post STOP.

Once upon a time before kids, before facebook, before blogging, I actually prided myself on the fact that I inspired some friends of mine to feel ok about doing nothing.

They felt guilt if they weren’t being busy. I taught them that it was ok to wear pyjamas all day and watch DVD’s if that’s all they felt like doing.

I was so proud when they told me that they had learnt this from me. What a great gift to give someone!

Somewhere, along the way, I have lost this ability.

Read the rest of Alisha's post here.

Jody Scott-Greer of Six Little Hearts talks us through her painful experience in her post An Ectopic Pregnancy.

I remember pain. Strange pain. A swelling sensation in my abdomen and bleeding. I had already had my period so I knew I was not pregnant. Two weeks after that period (and a very normal one at that), I noticed a one kilo weight gain. I distinctly remember hanging the washing and smelling the bakery very strongly. We lived at the time, very close to a large supermarket and this is where the waft of donuts greeted me with a bang not normally so intense. I recall looking at myself in the mirror after the donuts and thinking 'could I be pregnant?' I was in two minds and very confused. With all my pregnancies prior and since, I knew days before my period was even due that I was expecting: rapid heart rate, deeper breathing and that familiar sense of not being 'alone' always preceeded the due time.

Read the rest of Jody's post here.

Louisa Simmonds of My Midlife Mayhem takes us through her hilarioius and slightly envious musings about the royal birth in her post What Really Happened At The Royal Birth. Did I hear correctly – was it really an 8 hour labour? The words ‘lucky biatch’ spring to mind if I’m honest – or is that a treasonable offence? There will be pregnant women around the globe turning green with envy when the average labour is more like 12 hours, (and realistically that statistic has probably been fictitiously created to prevent a decrease in the population).

Read the rest of Louisa's post here.

Rebecca McGregor of Mumma Tells whisks her family away for a getaway that is actually quite relaxing in her post For the very first time. We've never done this before. An impromptu family getaway. An escape from the daily grind. And not because we haven't wanted to. It just seemed like a logistical nightmare. Too busy working. Too many other things. Too little time. But here, time stopped. The crisp, salty air filled our lungs. The ocean breeze engulfed us in nature. Read the rest of Rebecca's post here. Kellie Turtu of Mama Pyjama shares her struggle to raise well-mannered children in her post Respect. ?Is it getting harder to raise respectful well-mannered children? Or are we just getting lazy? Is it a result of social evolution? More rights; a greater voice; more responsibilities; better understanding of the effects of various ‘parenting styles’ on young minds; more children in daycare; more independence; less social interaction – more texting, more Facebook, more Twitter? Whatever the reason…it’s a pet hate of mine. What happened to “welcome to Hungry Jacks, please place your order when you’re ready”?…when did it become “Place you order….Drive to the next window” ? Read the rest of Kellie's post here.

If you're a blogger and you want to appear in our next iBlog Friday roundup please send the link to your blog to us at info@themotherish.com

We will be posting all the blogs we receive in a round up every Friday morning so make sure we get your blog by Thursday at 12 noon.

The winner will receive a copy of the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's film The Great Gatsby, out now.

Produced by Jay-Z, the soundtrack includes songs by Beyonce, Florence + The Machine, Gotye, Lana Del Rey and Bryan Ferry.