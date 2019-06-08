'I want the judgement to stop. I'm 25, in a committed relationship and I don't want kids.'

I’m 25, in a happy and committed relationship, and I don’t want children.

It’s something that not many understand, or even try to. However it is something that many people like to pass judgement on.

My boyfriend and I have been together for over a year, we intend to move in together soon, and from time to time, the discussion of children has come up. I have been open and honest with him about my disinterest and to be honest, resolute feelings about not having children. He always meets with two responses, depending on his mood, “you’ll change your mind” or “yep, I know, you’ve said”.

I have tried to explain my feelings and hesitation towards having children, but he doesn’t seem to understand, because let’s face it, I’m a woman, and I ‘should’ be elated with the idea of having children, right? Absolutely wrong!

There are two main reasons I don’t want to be a mum, the first being money. I watched my mum constantly give up things for herself, for the benefit of her children. Although my mum was married, I can tell you right now that she definitely raised my siblings and I alone. My mum, the brilliant woman she is, showed me a side to motherhood I didn’t know, the selfless, alone side.

The second reason I don’t want children is because I’m a teacher. This is a big one for me. I know what children can be like. I know how beautiful they can be and I also know how horrible they can be. I know what it’s like to teach a student with disabilities, I see the strain it puts on families, teachers, friends, the list goes on. And sorry, that’s not a life I want for myself. I truly believe that teaching has scarred me, and I don’t think I would be the only one.