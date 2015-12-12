"My husband hired an escort while I was in hospital."

“Once I got home it took me some time to recover and get back to how I was physically before my surgery. During this time we didn’t really have much sex. I was in too much pain and couldn’t do too much physically though I did try and satisfy him orally,” she wrote.

Image via iStock.

"This was tough on both of us because we were both used to frequent sex. He did express his frustration more than once but I thought we'd done a good job communicating and working through it. We're back to our normal routine now and I honestly thought the hospital bills were going to be more stress on both of us than this," she added.

The woman goes on to explain that her husband went out some friends of theirs while she was in hospital. It was apparently at this time that they had a lot to drink and her husband confided in a friend that he and his wife had not been having sex.

The friend thought he should tell her what her husband had said. "My husband said that he could always hire an escort and that my husband did that when I was in the hospital," she revealed.

Image via iStock.

At first she didn't trust the friend, believing he may have misheard or that he could have been lying, writing, "But why would he even lie about that anyway? I went through all of our old credit card statements and financials and found a large cash withdrawal around the time I was in the hospital. That still didn't mean much so I asked my husband about it and lied and said I was getting stuff together to talk to a financial adviser. He said that he had to pay for a car repair in cash because our card wasn't working but it was working fine everywhere else."

"I just don't know if I believe that. Especially because we always use the same place for our car repairs and we've always used the same card for it. I could contact them but I have no idea if they'd remember. This is just all so confusing. I can't believe he'd cheat on me like that. We were planning on trying for a baby soon but I don't want to bring a pregnancy into this if he's cheating on me. I just don't know what to do from here," she concludes.

What would you do if you were in this situation?