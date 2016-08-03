News
news

A teenage girl has been assaulted after getting off the school bus.

A town in the Hunter Valley is on high alert after a 15-year-old schoolgirl was abducted and assaulted by two men on Tuesday.

The girl was travelling home and had just got off her school bus on Blackwood Crescent in Cameron Park, NSW, when the two men grabbed her and pulled her into a black four-door sedan.

The attack occurred at approximately 4.45pm.

Once inside the car the men began assaulting the teenager, who bravely fought back and punched one of the men several times before escaping physically unharmed.

Local police have described one of the two men as being tanned and of solid build.

He was said to have worn a black hooded jumper, faded baggy black jeans and a pair of black sneakers when the attack occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

A description for the second man has not been provided as yet.

Anyone with information regarding the attack is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 000 333.

