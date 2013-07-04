News
Is this the key to a long-lasting relationship? Hamish and Zoe think so.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

In this candid series of interviews with Show + Tell’s Monty Dimond, Zoe Foster – who recently married comedian Hamish Blake –  sat down to discuss life as a married woman and falling in love.

She spoke about falling in love with Hamish:

“It was a startling moment because he’d always been a family friend – and even brother like”

And about marriage and long distance:

“People are always like ‘marriage is hard work’ – and I’m like ‘It’s easy, but it has been 5 months’.

Thanks to Show + Tell for these videos. You can check out their On the Couch series for more interviews with awesome Aussie women.

