A group of students found a letter near their local lake. It contained one, simple request.

When a member of a school rowing club in the UK discovered a letter left on the gate beside a lake one afternoon, they decided to share it with the rest of the world.

A photo of the anonymous letter appeared on the Bishop Vesey’s Grammar School Rowing Club’s official Twitter account, and it has since gone viral.

An anonymous woman had written the following:

“Please can someone throw this into the lake for me?”

“My late husband’s ashes are in the lake and I can’t get to the lakeside in my wheelchair anymore and [the] gates are locked – have to drive back up north tonight.

“Thanks xx”

Fulfilling the request, the rowing club also posted a photo of the rose floating on the lake, with the tweet, “This note was left on the fate at the water this afternoon. No name or number left but whoever you are, rest assured your rose is in place in the middle of the lake.”

Since sharing their tweet three days ago, the mystery note has reached thousands.

Fellow tweeters have also shared their heartfelt messages, applauding the actions of the rowing club.

Although the identity of the woman, or man, is still a mystery, it’s beautiful to see that their simple request was carried out, and that complete strangers were more than willing to help.

