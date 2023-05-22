Bad news: We're all using hair treatments wrong. Here's what we should be doing instead.

If there's one hair product that's blown up in recent years, it's bond repair treatments. They've undoubtedly become one of the haircare game's biggest MVPs. And for a very good reason.

Because while it's fun to play around with different hair colours and styles, sometimes you can end up doing a real number on your hair.

We're talking damaged ends, breakage and hair that feels like literal straw.

But that's where bond repair treatments come in.

Watch: Here are five ways to lift your hair game. Post continues below.

While most bond-building hair treatments started out as professional treatments to repair damaged bonds in-salon (for hair structure, strength and stability), in recent years more and more at-home formulas have popped up, thanks to the success of cult brands like Olaplex.

And it's very good news for all of us because a) going to the hairdresser can be awfully spendy, and b) being at home is always preferable.

As a result, these kinds of treatments have now become an important part of most people's haircare routine, especially for those who dye their hair or use hot tools (or both) consistently. Which is.... most of us.

But what if you’re using them at home and your hair still feels a bit... average?

Hint: You might be using it wrong.

On a recent episode of You Beauty podcast, Leigh Campbell discussed a hair expert's number one tip for getting the most out of your bond repair products.

Listen: Prefer to get your ears around the pod? Here's the full episode! Post continues below.

And honestly, we need to take a seat and think of all the hair treatments we've potentially... wasted.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Let us explain.

How to use bond repair hair treatments the right way.

Abbey Yung, who is training to be a trichologist (sounds like a type of dinosaur, but it's basically a specialist who focuses on the study of diseases or problems related to the hair and scalp), regularly busts common myths and misconceptions about haircare.

She's gained a huge cult following on Instagram and TikTok for her no-BS approach, particularly when it comes to expensive vs cheap shampoo and conditioner.

Also, her hair just looks INCREDIBLE. So, you know she's doing something right.

Anyway. She’s now come out with advice on the way you can get the most out of a hair bond treatment - and it actually explains a lot why your hair treatments might not be working as well as you thought they would.

Because while most directions on bond treatments will tell you to pop the treatment on (damp) hair first, wait for around 10-15 minutes, and then shampoo, Abbey said that’s not how you get the best result.

She explained: "Almost every bond repair product out there is marketed as a pre-shampoo treatment. But every single brand I've spoken to directly says you're not actually going to see the best results if you use it that way."

The reason?

"That's because the way that these bond repair products work is by penetrating through your hair fibre to actually repair the broken bonds. It's not going to be a able to do that effectively if you already have leave-in products coated on your hair."

If you whack a bond repair treatment on your hair and you've used dry shampoo, heat protectant or styling products, it's going to be less effective because it'll struggle to get into your strands and do its job.

Instead, bond repair treatment should be applied to clean hair.

That's why Yung recommends shampooing your hair first, then applying the bond repair treatment, before conditioning your hair.

Makes sense!

Check out the full video below:

Mind. Blown.

In case you don't already follow Yung, she regularly debunks common rumours or misconceptions in the hair industry, including why professional products aren't any better than your standard supermarket brands. And honestly, we love to see it.

This kind of myth-busting is refreshing as hell, especially with the current cost of living.

So, if you want more from Abbey Yung, you can follow her here.

How do you like to use hair treatments? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: TikTok/@abeyyung.