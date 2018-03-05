Dermarolling: I stuck hundreds of needles into my face at home. Here’s why.

When I told my husband I was going into the bathroom to make tiny holes all over my face with lots of needles he didn’t even look up. Such is the reality of being in a relationship with someone who is addicted to beauty treatments.

Anyway, onto the needles. It’s called derma-rolling and it isn’t a brand new thing.

In-salon treatments such as Dermastamp have been available for about a decade and involve a qualified person (like a nurse or doctor) and the use of a machine to make tiny holes in your face with micro needles. Now you can do this at home.

But why? Good question.

What is Derma-rolling?

Derma-rolling (also known as micro-needling) not surprisingly involves the use of micro-needles to create teeny tiny microscopic holes in the skin.

Essentially, by creating superficial trauma to the skin it is kick-started to repair the damage by way of stimulating collagen production.

Collagen is a protein found throughout the body which is responsible for lots of things, but in the skin is what makes it feel soft and subtle.

The result of microneedling is a reduction in lines, scarring, pigmentation and an improvement in both visible and physical tone and texture.

Sounds great, right? That’s why I gave it a go.

How to do Micro-needling at home.

First up you need to buy yourself a derma-roller. I used the Re Facial and Body Roller, $49.99, because I liked that it had a different attachment to use on a few scars and marks on my body, too, as well as a smaller head for around the eye area.

I did some Googling as to the consensus about the best way to do it. I was put off by the warnings of risk of infection but once I read enough I felt confident with trying it. Here's my process:

I made sure my derma-roller was fully functional and not faulty by inspecting it closely to look for bent needles and by making sure it rolled easily on the back of my hand.

I cleansed my skin thoroughly, removing all makeup and oil so I was left with a totally bare face.

Using what I would probably call a medium pressure, I started on my forehead and pushed the roller back and forth a couple of times in different directions, working across and back and then up and down. I read that dragging the roller could lead to scratches so instead make sure I was pushing down slightly and rolling.

Next I moved onto the temples, sides of my face and jawline. I used my free hand to pull the areas tight so that there was no drag on the skin.

Lastly I very lightly rolled over my cheeks, as that was the area which felt most sensitive to the sensation.

After I’d finished rolling, which only took maybe three or four minutes total, I immediately applied a hydrating serum because one of the effects of micro-needling is that the absorption of topical products is amplified.

It’s safe to use hydrating products right afterwards but steer clear of any acids or chemical exfoliants.

Does Micro-needling hurt?

I’m not going to say it’s totally pain free because that would be a lie. It stings a bit and is mildly uncomfortable but because you're in control of the pressure, you also control the pain.

Pushing too hard could possibly cause damage, anyway, so start cautiously until you find the sweet spot.

It’s important to sanitise your derma-roller weekly by sterilising it in alcohol, rinsing it in warm water and leaving it to air dry. Also ensure you store it with its plastic cap on so no damage occurs to the needles.

The results of Derma-rolling.

The next morning when I woke up my skin was definitely more plump and it looked slightly more ‘fresh’.

My day cream went on like a dream and overall I looked more dewy. I’m pretty stoked with the results and plan on incorporating derma-rolling into my weekly at-home facial routine. Which happens on Thursday, in case you were wondering.

The Re Facial and Body Roller is $49.99.

Have you tried derma-rolling? How'd it go?