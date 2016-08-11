We’ve all seen the studies.

Women are busier than ever before. We’re not sleeping enough. We’re not drinking enough water. We’re just not taking care of ourselves the way we should be.

I know this is true, and so do the dozens of women I work with.

But the truth is, who’s got the time? I can’t exactly tell my boss I have to miss our morning meetings because I’m at home whipping up a fresh vegetable stir fry for lunch and marinating some wholesome beef for dinner.

I’m pretty sure that wouldn’t fly.

Whether you’re married, single or juggling a gaggle of kids and pets, preparing nutritious food doesn’t always make it onto your priority list.

Of course, there comes a time when your nutrition choices come back around to slap you in your malnourished face. For me, that time came just a few short months ago.

At the end of last year, I started a new job, moved to a brand new city and just like that all my healthy eating plans fell out the window.

Image: supplied.

Breakfast became whatever I could find from a vending machine on the way to the office, lunch was about hitting up the cake table at work and by the time I slogged home late at night the only sustenance on offer was from a drive-thru or a 7-Eleven.

It probably goes without saying that my weight ballooned, my skin broke out, I started having trouble sleeping. I barley had enough energy to make it through the day.

Picking up take-out was saving me time, but it wasn’t saving me money and it was severely affecting my health.

It was time to take action.

I’d heard a lot about the Weight Watchers frozen meals from my friends and so I decided to give them a whirl.

Here are a few tips and tricks I picked up when I switched to nutritious and convenient frozen meals.

Tip One – Buy in Bulk.

The Weight Watchers frozen meals are easily accessible, meaning you don’t have to pre-order, pay in advance or set up a meal plan. Just wander into your local supermarket and stock up on all kinds of goodies.

We’re all busy and time poor, so buying a stack at a time means you don’t have to hit the shops every time you’re too tired to cook dinner.

Just wander into your local supermarket. Easy. Image via iStock.

Tip Two – Stash them everywhere.

This is an important one, because not only will it help you save money –so you don’t have to fork out for lunch if you forget to bring one with you to work –but it will also help you stay on track with nutritious eating.

When it comes to storing my Weight Watchers frozen meals, I keep a stash at home as well as a few tucked away in the freezer at work. This way, if you work late or find yourself somewhere with only unhealthy (or expensive) food on offer you’ve got a nutritious option at arm’s reach. The meals are pre-packaged, expertly sealed (woo, no spillage!) and easy to transport. Just find yourself close to a microwave and you’re set to go.

Tip Three – Mix your meals up.

I’ve stuck with the Weight Watchers range, because they’ve got a lot of different meals on offer (much fancier than anything my poor cooking skills could whip up) so I’m always spoilt for choice.

A mixed variety of vegetables and meats, pasta, curries and pretty much any other cuisine you are looking for means that nutritious eating never tasted so good.

"I'm always spoilt for choice." Image: supplied.

How do you ensure you get the most out of your food budget?