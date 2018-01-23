News
news

A very important guide to pronouncing the name 'Eugenie'.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of Sunrise, veteran journalist David Koch delivered the news that Princess Eugenie was engaged to her long-term partner, Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Koch said, “Princess Eugenie or you-junny or you-jenny… I’ve been told, you-jay-nee! You-jay-nee!

“Anyway, she will walk down the aisle later this year. There’s speculation Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas could be in Eugenie’s wedding party.”

LISTEN: What does a royal Christmas look like? Post continues below. 

Oh.

That’s not how you…

Eugenie is pronounced YOO-geen-ie. Like Eugene but with an ‘ie’ at the end.

So, it would seem the ‘E’ at the beginning is entirely redundant, proving once again that there is little to no logic inherent in the English language.

Speaking of: Niamh, Sioban, Eabha (pronounced ‘Eva’… obviously), Isla and Caoimhe. We refuse to even attempt that last one.

With another royal wedding on the way, consider this an important memo: It’s pronounced U-genie… like ‘U’ and then the genie from Aladdin.

Easy.

